Will Indian share market continue to correct before Lok Sabha election 2024 result? Experts list out 28 stocks to buy
Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, trade cautiously as Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome nears. Volatility persists in May. Experts do not expect major correction till election outcome on June 4.
The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trade in a range on Wednesday, May 22, indicating caution as the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome day draws closer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started