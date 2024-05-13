Will Indian stock market fall if INDIA bloc comes to power? Here’s what’s netizens feel
The key trigger for the stock market will be the Lok Sabha elections results which will be declared on June 4. While the opinion polls have predicted a sound majority for the ruling BJP, worries have been rising about the low voter turnout in the first three phases of the elections.
The Indian stock market is witnessing heightened volatility and the Nifty 50 has dropped over 4% from its peak. Uncertainty over the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, weak global cues, unimpressive Q4 results and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors have been weighing on Indian equities.
