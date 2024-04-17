Will Indian stock market see further sell-off amid delay in US Fed rate cuts? Here's what experts say
US Federal Reserve Chair Powell signals persistent tight policy until inflation reaches 2%, following recent higher-than-expected inflation data. Market experts suggest potential selling pressure in equities, affecting emerging markets like India.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated late on Tuesday that there has been "a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our inflation goal." He indicated that a tight policy is likely to persist until inflation trends consistently move closer to 2%.
