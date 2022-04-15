Will Indian stock markets be under pressure when they open on Monday?

“On a weekly chart, the index has formed an evening star candlestick pattern, indicating bearishness. After the highs of October 2021, a lower top lower bottom pattern has been forming on the benchmark index. The broader indices also have a similar trend and the overall structure of the market has been shifting to the bearish side. A decisive fall below 17,450 levels can lead to a retest of 16,900 zone. Thus, traders should maintain a mild bearish outlook going into the next week. A move above the immediate resistance level of 17,850 can negate the bearish outlook," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.