Will L&T become the world’s favourite Indian stock?
Equitymaster 7 min read 02 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Summary
- How sticky is L&T’s business? And will it be successful in becoming the next wealth creator like HDFC? Read on to find out…
HDFC was one of the top wealth creators in the Indian share market. It had a rock-solid balance sheet, close to zero non-performing assets (NPA), and the company doled out consistent dividends even during times of distress.
