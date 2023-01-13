The Modi government will announce its last full budget before the 2024 general elections. Since India is one of the top investment destinations despite the turbulence in most of the world's economies, I believe that investors worldwide will be keeping an eye on this budget. The upcoming budget will have to address critical issues such as high inflation, boosting demand, job creation, and putting the economy on a sustained 8%-plus growth path. The path toward boosting the manufacturing sector outlined in the last budget is likely to continue in the upcoming budget. Therefore, the central government’s priority remains to foster the nascent investment cycle through a continued increase in public capital outlays and infrastructural spending.

