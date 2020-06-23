Will make India's domestic industry self-reliant, says L&T; shares jump 5%

MUMBAI: Engineering and construction major, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), on Tuesday said it is committed to make India's domestic industry self-reliant by creating a strong and feasible 'Make In India' ecosystem. Shares of the company surged nearly 5% after the announcement.

At 12:30 pm, L&T traded at ₹947.10, up 4.39% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.65% to 35,137.21.

The company said it takes pride on being at the forefront of creating projects and products, some of the largest, biggest, and longest in the world - all made in India.

"With an unfortunate incident involving our brave soldiers at our border, sentiments are running high in the country. As a company involved in nation-building for more than eight decades, we firmly stand with the policy of manufacturing best-in-class products locally through 'Make in India'," said SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), L&T.

Since the beginning of 2020, L&T has lost 27.09% against a fall 14.83% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From its March lows, L&T has gained 43.27%, while Senex has risen 33.30%.

L&T reported a consolidated profit of ₹3,197 crore for the March quarter, registering a 6.5% decline year-on-year (YoY), despite lower tax cost. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.2% YoY to ₹44,245.28 crore in Q4FY20.





