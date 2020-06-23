Will make India's domestic industry self-reliant, says L&T; shares jump 5%

MUMBAI: Engineering and construction major, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), on Tuesday said it is committed to make India's domestic industry self-reliant by creating a strong and feasible 'Make In India' ecosystem. Shares of the company surged nearly 5% after the announcement.
MUMBAI: Engineering and construction major, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), on Tuesday said it is committed to make India's domestic industry self-reliant by creating a strong and feasible 'Make In India' ecosystem. Shares of the company surged nearly 5% after the announcement.
At 12:30 pm, L&T traded at ₹947.10, up 4.39% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.65% to 35,137.21.
At 12:30 pm, L&T traded at ₹947.10, up 4.39% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.65% to 35,137.21.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
The company said it takes pride on being at the forefront of creating projects and products, some of the largest, biggest, and longest in the world - all made in India.
"With an unfortunate incident involving our brave soldiers at our border, sentiments are running high in the country. As a company involved in nation-building for more than eight decades, we firmly stand with the policy of manufacturing best-in-class products locally through 'Make in India'," said SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), L&T.
Since the beginning of 2020, L&T has lost 27.09% against a fall 14.83% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From its March lows, L&T has gained 43.27%, while Senex has risen 33.30%.
L&T reported a consolidated profit of ₹3,197 crore for the March quarter, registering a 6.5% decline year-on-year (YoY), despite lower tax cost. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2.2% YoY to ₹44,245.28 crore in Q4FY20.