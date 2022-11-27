Will Nifty 50 follow its peer Sensex in hitting a new lifetime high this week?

The current month has been fruitful for Indian markets with Sensex hitting a fresh historic high and Nifty 50 clocking a new 52-week high. The 50-scrip benchmark is currently above the 18,500 mark and has recorded a nearly 3% upside so far in November. Unlike Sensex, its counterpart Nifty 50 is currently a little over 90 points away from hitting its all-time high of 18,604. Last week, domestic equities tracked positive Asian peers as they cheered the FOMC minutes which hinted towards a less hawkish approach in the coming policies. This led dollar to slide down, yields to decline and hence gaining traction in the equities. In the coming week, the trend in Nifty 50 is seen to be positive.

