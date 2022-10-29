Will Nifty be able to reclaim 18K next week? Key factors to watch2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM IST
- Stock market next week: Bank Nifty is facing resistance in the 41500–42000 zone while the 10-DMA around 40,800 is immediate support
Indian equity market witnessed profit booking after Nifty crossed the 17800 level and the Bank Nifty also saw the profit booking at 41500 levels on Friday trading session while the US market has shown strength after good apple Results & weak homes sales number.