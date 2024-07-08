Will NSE's new rule for SME IPOs curb speculation or hinder growth?
Summary
- The National Stock Exchange last week imposed a price control cap of 90% over the issue price for SME IPOs. The rule means that the listing-day gain can't be more than 90% of the issue price. Some industry experts believe it will discourage speculation, while others worry it could hurt valuations.
Concerned over the irrational rise in share prices on the listing day of small and medium enterprises' (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs), the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) last week imposed a price control cap of 90% over the issue price.