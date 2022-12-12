Will Paytm buyback clear clouds on looming concerns? Here's what experts say

In the first two months of Q3FY23, the company's value of loans disbursed jumped by 374% y-o-y to ₹6,292 crore, while the number of loans disbursed grew 150% y-o-y to 6.8 million cumulative loans. Also, the company continued to strengthen its leadership in offline payments, with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying a subscription for payment devices. Meanwhile, its total merchant GMV processed through its platform aggregated to ₹2.28 lakh crore. The company's Super App continues to see growing consumer engagement with an average MTU of 84 million in the two months of Q3FY23 that ended November 2022.