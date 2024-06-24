Will power, defence, and railway stocks continue to attract investor interest after sharp rally?
PSU stocks have surged sharply, driven by increased capex and government initiatives. BJP's election win further boosted the rally. Defence, power, and railways sectors are standout performers. Analysts are optimistic about the future growth prospects despite the significant rally in these stocks.
PSU stocks in the Indian stock market have emerged as significant wealth generators, with some recording impressive returns of up to 800% in less than a year, largely driven by increased capital expenditure (capex) and government-led initiatives favoring PSU companies.
