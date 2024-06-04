Will PSU stocks face more sell-off pressure after a 25% drop?
BSE PSU index dropped by 16% as election results differed from exit polls, signaling possible coalition government. Market sentiments turned negative, impacting sectors previously buoyed by government initiatives.
PSU stocks, which experienced a sharp bull run during Monday's trade, tumbled swiftly in today's session as the actual vote count painted a different picture than the exit polls, which had projected a clear victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started