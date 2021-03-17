Will second wave of covid hit India’s macro growth?

As inflation momentum rises further, they expect policy normalisation to be the dominant theme starting mid-2021. They expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep its policy repo rate unchanged in 2021. “However, we expect the process of liquidity normalisation to begin in mid-2021, the policy stance to shift to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’ in Q3 (July-September), and a 25 basis points reverse repo rate hike in Q4. This is likely to be followed by 50 bps worth of repo rate hikes in first half of 2022, with risks skewed towards further hikes," they added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}