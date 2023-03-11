Will Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis could dictate Indian stock market next week?2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:31 AM IST
- Silicon Valley Bank crisis is a near term sentiment, which won't last long, say stock market experts
Stock market of India witnessed heavy sell off on weak global cues due to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis. The Silicon Valley Bank news on bankruptcy led to huge beating as major three Wall Street indices — S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq lost up to 2 per cent on Friday deals. This led to weakness in banking stocks on Dalal Street as Nifty Bank index crashed 771 points or around 1.87 per cent as most of the major banking stocks corrected heavily on the weekend session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×