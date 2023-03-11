According to stock market experts, falling banking stocks dragged other key benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex on Friday session. But, Silicon Valley Bank news of bankruptcy won't last long as it is completely sentimental news for Dalal Street. From fundamental perspective, Indian banks are completely insulated from Silicon Valley Bank and margins of Indian banks have improved in recent quarterly results. They advised bargain hunters to buy quality banking stocks in this fall as these banking stocks would bounce back strongly during trend reversal. However, experts maintained that margins of banks have improved due to high interest rate regime. But, high interest rate regime works in favour of banks for short term. If the interest rate regime lasts for long, then it affects business of banks due to high lending rates and US-based banks are facing the same issue these days.