Will slowing consumption lead to a fall in stock prices?

2) Inflation has been driven by the massive rise in oil prices. In June 2021, the average price of Indian crude oil was at $78.85 per barrel, almost double the average price of $40.63 per barrel in June 2020. Petrol prices have crossed ₹100 per litre in many parts of the country. Diesel prices have also risen by leaps and bounds, in the process pushing up prices of goods that need to be moved from the place they are produced to the place they are consumed.