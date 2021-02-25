Will take all measures to rectify underlying causes of NSE trading halt: Sebi

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday issued a statement on nearly a five-hour-long trading halt at National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 24, 2021.

In the statement, Sebi said it "would take all necessary measures to ensure rectification of the underlying causes including addressing institutional deficiencies."

SEBI has already advised NSE to expeditiously carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt and also to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, as per the prescribed norms.

NSE informed SEBI at around 11.30 am on February 24, 2021 that it had issued a communication to the market for halting trading from 11.40 am due to “issues with the links with telecom service providers".

NSE took this decision based on its own internal assessment regarding the severity of the technical issues it was experiencing at that time.

Sebi also stated that it was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. NSE informed that it was continuously working on resolution of the problem and that it would intimate the market regarding resumption of trading once the issue gets resolved.

Market participants were notified by NSE at 3:17 pm that trading will resume from 3:30 pm and trading hours were extended from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm at NSE, BSE and MSEI.

"It is pertinent to note that despite the trading halt, the framework of interoperability put in place by SEBI facilitated market participants to continue their transactions at other stock exchanges, thereby allowing them to seamlessly trade / square off their existing positions. The same is evident from the fact that the trading turnover at BSE in equity segment jumped to Rs. 40,600 crore on February 24,2021 as compared to an average daily trading turnover of approximately Rs. 5,200 crore during the previous 30 days, " the market regulator further stated adding that the decision to extend the market timings also enabled investors to square off their existing positions.

SEBI has put in place a comprehensive framework to deal with incidences of technical glitches at the Indian bourses. The features of the framework include the following:

-MII to submit a detailed root cause analysis to SEBI within a time-bound manner after due vetting by the Technology Committee and Governing Board of the MII.

-This report to be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of SEBI, which consists of eminent academicians and technocrats.

-Monitoring mechanism for ensuring corrective action along with appropriate penalty wherever warranted.

Sebi also stated, "MIIs are required to carry out live trading from disaster recovery site for 2 consecutive days every six months apart from having to conduct quarterly disaster recovery drills."

"It may be mentioned that trading outages are an area of concern in other important jurisdictions as well. Exchanges in UK, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have suffered trading outages in the recent past," it said.





