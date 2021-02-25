Will take all measures to rectify underlying causes of NSE trading halt: Sebi

"It is pertinent to note that despite the trading halt, the framework of interoperability put in place by SEBI facilitated market participants to continue their transactions at other stock exchanges, thereby allowing them to seamlessly trade / square off their existing positions. The same is evident from the fact that the trading turnover at BSE in equity segment jumped to Rs. 40,600 crore on February 24,2021 as compared to an average daily trading turnover of approximately Rs. 5,200 crore during the previous 30 days, " the market regulator further stated adding that the decision to extend the market timings also enabled investors to square off their existing positions.