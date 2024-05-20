Will the Indian stock market continue its upward momentum this week? Here's what experts say
The Nifty 50 closed last week with a gain of 2.03%, marking its most significant weekly increase since January 2024, while the Sensex also ended the week with a gain of 1.85%, its highest since January.
After experiencing significant volatility, the Indian benchmark indices resumed their upward momentum last week, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex achieving their second-best weekly gains in 2024, led by favorable domestic and global factors.
