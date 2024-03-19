Will the rise in crude oil prices impact the markets in the near term?

The Indian stock market has been fluctuating widely over the last two weeks on the back of a sharp sell-off in mid-and small-cap stocks, hotter-than-expected US inflation data, rising US bond yields, and the expectation of a delay rate cut.

Contributing to this volatility is the recent surge in crude oil prices, with both Brent and WTI crude oil witnessing a substantial increase of more than 4% last week, driven by expectations of a tighter market. Continuing this trend, Brent and WTI prices climbed by 2% on Monday, reaching their highest levels since late October amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and dropping crude exports.

On Monday Iraq announced its intention to reduce crude exports in the coming months by over 100,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month, aiming to counter any increase above its OPEC+ quota recorded in January and February.

Iraq remains committed to the voluntary cuts established with the OPEC+ coalition, which have been extended into the second quarter. On the other hand, ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries are exacerbating concerns about supply stability.

On the demand side, recent data revealed that China's factory output and investment surpassed expectations at the start of the year, indicating strong demand. A potential economic turnaround in China could lead to increased demand for crude oil from the world's largest importer.

In addition, a decline in US crude inventories last week suggested robust demand from the world's leading oil consumer. Positive economic indicators and investor sentiment in both the US and China have raised hopes for healthy demand from these major crude consumers.

This supply-demand mismatch has prompted Morgan Stanley to revise its Brent oil price forecast by $10 per barrel to $90 for the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, the FOMC meeting is scheduled to be held on March 19 and 20, 2024, with widespread expectations that the US central bank will maintain interest rates at their current level. However, all eyes will be on any indications regarding the timing and magnitude of potential easing measures anticipated from the Fed later this year.

No impact on the market

Anitha Rangan, economist at Equirus, said, "Oil shocks are a thing of the past for India, as the recent trade deficit indicates that the service surpluses are far more resilient, providing enough cushion. However, a rise beyond $90/bbl towards the triple-digit may raise some eyebrows, and impact bond markets. That said, at this juncture, geopolitics are looking like a large threat to cause shocks. Any demand-driven growth should not lead to large oil price shocks and volatility.

"Furthermore, we have seen OPEC and oil-supplying nations manage demand and supply with increased production whenever there are price improvements. Recall, energy suppliers like OPEC are in a supply-cut mode. Therefore, any price rise will be an opportunity for these countries to improve supply and benefit their own economies. So overall, do not expect any market volatility led by oil in the near term," Anitha Rangan added.

Regarding sector-specific implications, she noted that industries such as paints, tyres, or any chemical sectors reliant on crude derivatives as inputs may experience effects. However, rising crude prices beyond a level have an overarching impact on the economy as it impacts fiscal policies as well. Recall, recently the government announced price cuts on retail fuel prices.

Therefore, any rise in fuel prices can impact the fiscal side as well. In addition, the second-order impact of rising inflation will impact monetary policies as well and could make the RBI's job challenging in terms of keeping rates and growth in balance, she pointed out.

