Will the rise in crude oil prices impact the markets in the near term?
China's factory output and investment surpassed expectations at the start of the year, indicating strong demand. A potential economic turnaround in China could lead to increased demand for crude oil from the world's largest importer.
The Indian stock market has been fluctuating widely over the last two weeks on the back of a sharp sell-off in mid-and small-cap stocks, hotter-than-expected US inflation data, rising US bond yields, and the expectation of a delay rate cut.
