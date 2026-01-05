MUMBAI: Indian stock markets could benefit from a gradual decline in crude oil prices following US military action in oil-rich Venezuela over the weekend, though market participants remain divided on whether equities will react immediately when trading opens on Monday.
Will US action in Venezuela push oil lower—and become a tailwind for Indian markets?
SummaryMarket experts are split on whether US military action in oil-rich Venezuela will trigger short-term volatility or eventually lower crude prices, potentially supporting Indian equities amid strong domestic fundamentals.
