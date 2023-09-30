Will Vedanta shares rebound after demerger. Here's what experts say
Vedanta shares witnessed sharp upside movement on Friday as news of possible Vedanta demerger was already floating on Dalal Street
Vedanta share: Vedanta demerger was announnced on Friday after the market close. In this unlocking of business, Vedanta Limited announced to demerge and diversify its business into six separate entities — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals and Vedanta Ltd. Vedanta demerger is a vertical saplit in which every Vedanta shareholder will be given one share of the new entities for every one share they hold.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started