Windfall tax by government to impact oil and gas companies: Analysts

The impact on state-owned oil and gas producers ONGC and Oil India is likely to be much more. Vedanta Ltd may see some impact on earnings due to higher taxes, but it is a producer of multiple natural resources and oil and gas production through its subsidiary Cairn India contributed only about 10% to revenues and 13% to Ebitda during FY22. Not surprising, Vedanta share prices declined just 4.04% compared to the steeper fall seen in stock prices of ONGC and Oil India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}