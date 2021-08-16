Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles IPOs: Shares of Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles got listed today at the Indian bourses. As expected, both company's shares had a tepid listing as larger amount of OFS allocation didn't go down well among the investors. While Exxaro Tiles shares listed at ₹126 at both NSE and BSE — delivering ₹6 premium to the lucky bidders, Windlas Biotech shares listed below its issue price of ₹448 to ₹460. Windlas Biotech shares listed at ₹439 and ₹437 at BSE and NSE respectively.

Speaking on the reason for tepid listing of these public issues, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Market was aware of the OFS allocation in these issues and this could have also gone against these public issues. Since, the larger amount being targeted through OFS, especially in Windlas Biotech IPO, market didn't went as crazy for the public issue as it was around a month ago for previous public issues.

Both Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles IPOs got subscribed around 22 times of its offer. Issue size of Windlas Biotech IPO is ₹401.54 crore out of which near 59 per cent was expected through Offer for Sale (OFS) route. Similarly, issue size of Exxaro Tiles IPO is ₹161.09 crore out of which 26.86 crore was expected from OFS route.

Both issues had opened for subscription on 4th August 2021 and they have been listed at both NSE and BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.