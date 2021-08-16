Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles shares have a tepid listing

Speaking on the reason for tepid listing of these public issues, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Market was aware of the OFS allocation in these issues and this could have also gone against these public issues. Since, the larger amount being targeted through OFS, especially in Windlas Biotech IPO, market didn't went as crazy for the public issue as it was around a month ago for previous public issues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}