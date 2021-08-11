Windlas IPO allotment date: Subscribers of Windlas Biotech IPO are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment of the company as tentative date for share allotment of pharmaceutical formulations contract maker company is 11th August 2021. Once the share allotment is finalised, bidders can check application status online in two ways — first, by logging in at the BSE website; second, by logging in at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Windlas IPO is Link Intime.

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check

To check one's application status, one can either login at BSE link or at the Link Intime's website. Direct BSE link for Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx while direct link to check status at Link Intime's website is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check at BSE

To check share allotment status online at BSE, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below steps:

1] Login at BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Windlas IPO name at the space given for IPO name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at the box against 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Windlas Biotech IPO share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

Those bidders who want to check their application status online at Link Intime's website can login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. After logging in at direct Link Intime web link, the bidders will have to follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Windlas Biotech IPO name at the given space;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

