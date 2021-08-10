Windlas Biotech IPO: After the closure of Windlas Biotech IPO subscription, bidders are anxiously waiting for the share allotment date, which is 11th August 2021. According to market observers, the public issue received reasonable response as it got subscribed little over 22 times. They went on to add that grey market too is expecting reasonable gains as Windlas Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹80, which is around 17 per cent higher from its issue price band of ₹448 to ₹460. Bidders can check Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE or at the official registrar Link Intime India website.

How to check Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status can be checked online after the share allotment is announced. A bidder is advised to check its application status either at BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The direct BSE link to check one's application status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Application status can be check online at the direct link of Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check at BSE

Windlas Biotech IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Here is step by step guide to check application status at BSE website:

1] Login at this direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Windlas Biotech IPO name;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Windlas Biotech IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

Windlas Biotech IPO bidders can check share allotment status online at Link Intime's website as well because it is official registrar of the Windlas Biotech IPO. The direct Link to check share allotment status is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide

1] Login at linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Windlas Biotech IPO;

3] Enter PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

