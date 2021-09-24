According to Knight Frank’s latest Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) for Q2 2021, wine has knocked Hermés handbags and whisky from their number one positions in the index in recent years. Prices of investment grade wine up 13% over 12 months to the end of June 2021, and 119% over a 10-year period.

On the other hand, Rare Whisky is still leading the best-performing investment assets list in terms of 10 years period (up more than 480%). However, recorded a negative 12-month growth of 4%.

The data provided by KFLII showed that the classic car market is in a good place with the value of a selection of the world’s rarest and most collectible vehicles rising 4% over the year to June 2021, and 180% over the 10-year period. Most interest is coming from experienced collectors and dealers who are prepared to pay top prices for the best cars, the report said.

View Full Image Source: Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index

Along with wine and cars, watches make the top-3 podium for this installment of the KFLII with Art Market Research’s basket of collectible timepieces showing annual growth of 5%.

Andrew Shirley, editor of Luxury Investment Index at Knight Frank said, “Two assets that have been at the helm of the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) in recent years – rare bottles of scotch and Hermés handbags – have relinquished their places at the top of the index, recording negative 12-month growth. Wine is the front-runner in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 with prices rising 13% and 119% over a 10-year period."

The index data has been compiled by Knight Frank Research using insights from Art Market Research (art, coins, furniture, handbags, jewellery and watches), Fancy Color Research Foundation (coloured diamonds), HAGI (cars), Rare Whisky 101 and Wine Owners.

