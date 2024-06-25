Winny Immigration IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO allotment is set to be finalised today after receiving strong response from investors. Shares will be allocated on proportional basis to retail investors due to oversubscription. Refund process for non-allottees will commence on June 26, 2024.
Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a robust response from investors during the bidding period from June 20 to June 24, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Winny Immigration and Education Services.
