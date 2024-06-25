Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO allotment is set to be finalised today after receiving strong response from investors. Shares will be allocated on proportional basis to retail investors due to oversubscription. Refund process for non-allottees will commence on June 26, 2024.

Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a robust response from investors during the bidding period from June 20 to June 24, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Winny Immigration and Education Services.

The allotment for the Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

With oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Winny Immigration and Education Services will commence the refund process for the application money on June 26, 2024.

Concurrently, allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. Winny Immigration and Education Services is an SME IPO, with shares slated to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for June 27, 2024.

Steps to check the Winny Immigration and Education IPO allotment status on the register's website If you have applied for the Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Step 1: Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to directly input your login details.

Step 2: From the list of firms, choose "Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO."

Step 3: Opt for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Simply press "Search."

You may view your Winny Immigration and Education IPO on your phone's display or on a computer monitor.

About Winny Immigration and Education Services The company specialises in visa consultancy services, catering to individuals seeking assistance for study, travel, work, business, and migration purposes. The company's primary goal is to simplify and expedite the visa application process for its clients.

It offers a comprehensive range of services, including training for language proficiency examinations, consulting and processing temporary residence visas, and assisting with permanent residency visas.

To ensure quality service, the company employs skilled faculties who are extensively trained in providing English language proficiency training. It utilises standardised materials designed for language tests available on the market and develops in-house materials tailored to our clients' needs, according to the company's DRHP report.

Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO details The size of the Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO was ₹9 crore, consisting of 6.52 lakh newly issued shares with an IPO price of ₹140 apiece. Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-runner and lead manager of the Winny Immigration IPO, while the market maker for the Winny Immigration IPO is Aftertrade Broking.

The company intends to allocate the net proceeds raised from the issue for several strategic purposes. These include expanding its footprint by opening new offices across India, enhancing its technological capabilities through software development initiatives, and repaying existing debt obligations to strengthen its financial position.

Additionally, funds will be allocated towards branding and advertising efforts to enhance market visibility and customer outreach. The remaining proceeds will support general corporate activities and cover expenses related to the public issue.

Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO subscription status The Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO saw robust demand, being subscribed to over 154.97 times.

In monetary terms, the IPO attracted bids worth ₹1,338.16 crore. The retail category was subscribed to 190 times, with bids for 5,89,15,000 shares against the offered 309,000 shares, according to Chittorgarh.



