Wipro ADR down 8% on NYSE days after Q3FY24 results; Net profit fell 12%, revenue down across segments
Wipro ADRs crashed by eight per cent on NYSE to $5.775 per cent as of 9:40 pm (India) on Tuesday. The Azim Premji-backed firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,694 crore, registering a 12 per cent decline on a year-on-year basis.
Days after the announcing the October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), the share price of information technology (IT) major Wipro witnessed a sharp decline in its American Depository Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, January 16.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started