Wipro ADR drops 3% on NYSE after IT major forecasts weak Q1 revenue amid global uncertainty on Trump tariffs

Wipro on Wednesday forecast a sequential decline in first-quarter revenue, joining bigger rival TCS in flagging demand uncertainties across India's $283 billion IT sector as shifting tariffs upend global industries and client decision-making.

Wipro ADR last dropped 3.19 per cent to $2.73 on the American stock exchange

U.S.-listed shares of India's fourth-largest IT services firm fell 5% at $2.71 in premarket trading after the company said it expects revenue in the April–June quarter to fall between 1.5% and 3.5%.

American Depositary Receipt or ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

IT major Wipro announced its Q4 results today, April 16. The Bengaluru-based IT behemoth posted a 26% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q4 net profit to ₹3,570 crore, even as the company's revenue rose by a little over 1% during this period.

The IT services segment revenue declined by 1.2% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and 2.3% on a YoY basis. The IT services operation margin for Q4 FY25 stood at 17.5%, flat QoQ and up 1.1% YoY.

The company witnessed strong growth in its large deal bookings, which stood at $1,763 million, an increase of 48.5% YoY in constant currency terms.

Wipro Q1 guidance

Wipro expects a decline in its IT services revenue growth in constant currency terms in the first quarter of FY26. Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5% to (-)1.5% in constant currency terms.

For June quarter, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm sees revenue from its IT services business in the range of USD 2,505 million to USD 2,557, which marks a drop of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency terms on a sequential basis.

"As clients remain cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, we're focused on partnering closely with them while staying committed to consistent and profitable growth," Pallia said.

Wipro closed FY25 with two mega deal wins, an increase in large-deal bookings, and growth in top accounts, he said.

"Client satisfaction scores improved, reflecting strong execution and engagement," says Pallia who completes a year at the helm, as the top boss of Wipro.

The company -- which competes with larger peers like TCS and Infosys for contracts in global and domestic markets -- asserted that it continued to invest in global talent and in strengthening consulting and AI capabilities.

Wipro's employee count closed at 2,33,346, slightly higher than 2,32,614 in the same period previous year.

