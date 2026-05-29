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Wipro ADR jumps over 18% on NYSE after AI partnership with ServiceNow

Wipro ADR jumped after the IT major announced its expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

Ankit Gohel
Published29 May 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Wipro ADR price surged over 21% during the session to an intraday high of $2.490.
Wipro ADR price surged over 21% during the session to an intraday high of $2.490.(Photo: REUTERS)
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The US-listed shares of Wipro surged over 18% in Wall Street trading on Thursday, May 28. Wipro’s American Depositary Receipt (ADR) jumped 18.54% to $2.430 on NYSE.

During the session, Wipro ADR price surged over 21% to an intraday high of $2.490.

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The rally in Wipro ADR came after the IT major announced its expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

Under this expanded partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, with the ServiceNow AI Platform enabling organizations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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