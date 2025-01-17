Wipro ADR rises 4% on NYSE after IT major’s net profit shoots 24% YoY to surpass Street estimates in Q3FY25

Wipro ADR: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's fourth-largest IT services company witnessed a sharp rise on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after declaring its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25). ADR rose 4.09 per cent to $3.435 on the American stock exchange after the IT major surpassed D-Street expectations with its net profit surging 24.5 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of FY25.