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Wipro ADRs surge 5% to two-month high despite Q2 profit dip: Is anti-AI trade driving gains?

Wipro ADRs rose 5% to a nearly two-month high despite muted September-quarter results. Revenue increased modestly, while net profit and deal bookings declined. The company forecast Q3 IT services revenue of $2.571 billion to $2.625 billion, and its CEO expressed optimism about upcoming bookings.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2026, 09:27 PM IST
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Wipro ADRs surge 5% to two-month high despite Q2 profit dip: Is anti-AI trade driving gains?
Wipro ADRs surge 5% to two-month high despite Q2 profit dip: Is anti-AI trade driving gains?(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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The American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Wipro surged 5% in Thursday’s trade on 15 October to hit a nearly two-month high of $1.91, amid signs of a possible rotation back into software stocks as investors reassessed growth prospects and concerns surrounding the AI-driven sell-off in the sector persisted.

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The gains came despite the Bengaluru-based IT major reporting a marginal decline in net profit for the September quarter, while its deal bookings fell to multi-year lows.

It reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 3,200 crore, down 4.6% from 3,356.3 crore in the previous quarter and 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) from 3,262.4 crore in September 2025.

Wipro posted revenue from operations of 24,752.7 crore, marking a 1.1% increase from 24,478.6 crore in the June quarter and a 9% rise from 22,697.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from the IT services segment came in at 24,667 crore, compared with 24,452.9 crore in the same period last year, marking a modest 1% YoY increase.

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In constant currency terms, revenue remained flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by a modest 0.6% YoY. The IT services operating margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 16.5%, up 0.5 percentage points QoQ but down 0.2 percentage points YoY.

Revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% QoQ but up 0.3% YoY.

Also Read | Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 2% YoY to ₹3,200 crore; revenue rises 9%
Also Read | IT stocks gain up to 3.5% today; Nifty IT jumps 9% in 3 days; here's why

Wipro's deal bookings plunge to nearly four-year low

Wipro’s total deal bookings fell to $2.6 billion in the September quarter from $4.7 billion a year earlier, marking a sharp decline. Bookings also fell 22.9% QoQ in constant currency terms. Large deal bookings came in at $0.7 billion, down 58.6% QoQ in constant currency terms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has disrupted India’s $315 billion IT industry, prompting companies to revamp their business models and offer deeper discounts to win deals. Wipro has also faced challenges related to senior-level exits and acquisitions.

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The company expects revenue from its IT services business to range between $2,571 million and $2,625 million in Q3 FY27. This translates into sequential revenue guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms.

CEO Srinivas Pallia told reporters that a couple of deals had been awarded to Wipro but were not signed during the September quarter. These deals are expected to flow into the December quarter, and Pallia said he was “very, very bullish” about Q3 bookings. He added that seasonal furloughs would weigh on third-quarter performance.

Wipro shares: What to expect on Dalal Street on Friday?

According to market experts, Wipro shares are likely to open with modest gains in Friday’s trade, as the recent recovery in the stock gathers momentum amid a broader rotation back into software stocks. The stock has gained around 10% over the last four trading sessions as investors appear to be embracing the so-called anti-AI trade, helping it recover some of its steep losses.

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Despite this double-digit recovery from recent levels, Wipro shares remain down 34% in 2026. The stock has, however, recovered modestly from its low, when losses had widened to 41%, and is now trading around 174 apiece.

Also Read | TCS shares rally 11% in a week: Can ‘Reverse AI Trade’ fuel recovery?
Also Read | HCL Tech Q2 report card: Rupee boost, record deals and AI boom

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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