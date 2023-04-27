Wipro announces ₹12,000 crore buyback; here are 10 key points to know3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:36 PM IST
- Wipro buyback: This buyback is the most-anticipated in the current year. The IT-giant announced a buyback plan of ₹12,000 crore at a floor price of ₹445 per equity share. This would be the company's first buyback in over two years.
Wipro Buyback: IT-giant Wipro has announced a buyback plan of a whopping ₹12,000 crore on Thursday. The would be Wipro's first buyback in over two years. The company has fixed a floor price of ₹445 per equity share. However, details such as record date, timeline, and others will be announced in due course. The company posted a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23.
