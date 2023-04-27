Wipro announces 12,000 crore buyback; here are 10 key points to know

Wipro Buyback: IT-giant Wipro has announced a buyback plan of a whopping ₹12,000 crore on Thursday. The would be Wipro's first buyback in over two years. The company has fixed a floor price of ₹445 per equity share. However, details such as record date, timeline, and others will be announced in due course. The company posted a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23.

