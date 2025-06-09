Wipro Block Deal: Azim Premji Trust sells 20.23 crore equity shares worth over ₹5,057 crore — Check details

Wipro Block Deal: Azim Premji Trust sold 20.23 crore equity shares worth over ₹5,057 crore through a block deal on Monday, 9 June 2025, according to the official NSE data.

Deal details showed that the average selling cost of the block deal was ₹250 per share, at which Azim Premji Trust sold the block quantity of shares to three entities, namely Hasham Traders, Prazim Traders, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd.

On Monday, Hasham Traders purchased 11.9 crore equity shares, while Prazim Traders bought 5.95 crore equity shares, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd picked up 2.38 crore equity shares, all at an average execution price of ₹250 apiece.