Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wipro bonus issue: IT major's board approves 1:1 issue of free shares; Record date to be fixed soon
BREAKING NEWS

Wipro bonus issue: IT major's board approves 1:1 issue of free shares; Record date to be fixed soon

Nikita Prasad

  • Wipro bonus issue: IT major's board approves 1:1 issue of free shares

Wipro bonus issue: The IT major (Picture Credits: Reuters)

Wipro bonus issue: Wipro announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 17 and approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio 1:1. The record date for the bonus issue will be announced later.

Wipro's IT services revenue growth seen in the range of -2% to 0 per cent. The IT services revenue seen in the range of $2,607 -2,660 million. The revenue from operations for the reporting quarter was 22,301.6 crore, a 0.95 per cent decline from 22,515.9 crore in Q2 FY24.

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said the Q2 was driven by strong execution, which enabled the Bengaluru-based firm to meet its expectations for revenue growth, bookings, and margins.

"We continued to expand our top accounts, large deal bookings surpassed USD 1 billion once again, and Capco maintained its momentum for another consecutive quarter. We grew in three out of four markets, as well as, in BFSI, consumer, technology and communications sectors," he said.

Pallia said the company will continue to invest towards building a "strong AI-powered Wipro".

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.