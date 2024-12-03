Wipro bonus shares: During the global financial crisis, if you had invested ₹ 10,000 in Wipro shares in 2009 when the stock traded around ₹ 50 per share, your investment would have grown significantly, thanks to the company’s bonus shares over the years.

Wipro's share price traded marginally lower on Tuesday, December 3, as the IT stock turned ex-date for bonus issue.

Wipro shares turned ex-date for bonus issue on Tuesday in a 1:1 ratio. The company announced December 3 as the record date for the Wipro bonus shares. Investors holding the IT stock today will be eligible for the bonus shares. The 1:1 bonus ratio indicates that investors holding one Wipro share will receive one extra bonus share.

"The Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares (including Stock Dividend on ADS) of the Company," Wipro said in a stock exchange filing on November 21.

Wipro's bonus shares were announced while the company declared its second quarter FY25 financial results.

Wipro Bonus shares history This is the IT major's fourth bonus issue in the last 15 years, according to data available on the BSE website. The latest bonus issue is the first since 2019.

The company announced a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:3 in 2019, wherein one bonus share was given for every three shares held.

Wipro had earlier announced a bonus issue in 2017 in a 1:1 ratio. Wipro shares traded ex-date for the bonus on June 13, 2017, and the record date was June 14, 2017.

In 2010, Wipro declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:3, wherein two equity shares were given for every three shares held. Wipro stock traded ex-date on June 15, 2010, and the record date was June 16, 2010.

Wipro share price returns Wipro's share price has given stellar returns in the past 15 years. During the global financial crisis, if you had invested ₹10,000 in Wipro shares in 2009 when the stock traded around ₹50 per share, your investment would have grown significantly, thanks to the company's bonus shares over the years.

In 2009, Wipro’s share price of around ₹50 allowed an investor to buy 200 shares for ₹10,000. Over the years, the company rewarded its shareholders with three bonus issues: a 1:1 bonus in 2010, a 1:3 bonus in 2017, and a 2:3 bonus in 2019. These bonuses increased the shareholding from 200 to 888 shares.

Wipro's share price closed at ₹584.55 on December 2, 2024. The 888 Wipro shares are now valued at ₹5,19,080, representing an impressive 51.9x growth on the original investment.

This example highlights the power of long-term investing in fundamentally strong companies. It's not just about share price appreciation; corporate actions like bonuses play a significant role in wealth creation. Wipro remains a shining example of how patience pays off in the stock market.

