Shares of Wipro Ltd rose over 3% on Friday's early trade after the company announced buyback up to 269,662,921 shares of face value ₹2 each from the shareholders at ₹445 per share on Thursday. According to the IT company, the share buyback will cost ₹12,000 crore and account for 4.91% of all equity shares.

The IT major, Wipro stated that the letter of offer would be issued in compliance with the Buyback Regulations and that the procedure, record date, timelines, and other information will be disclosed in the public announcement.