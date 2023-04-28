Shares of Wipro Ltd rose over 3% on Friday's early trade after the company announced buyback up to 269,662,921 shares of face value ₹2 each from the shareholders at ₹445 per share on Thursday. According to the IT company, the share buyback will cost ₹12,000 crore and account for 4.91% of all equity shares.

