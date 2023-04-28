Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wipro Buyback: Investors cheer news as stock rises over 3%

Wipro Buyback: Investors cheer news as stock rises over 3%

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint
Wipro share price up over 2% on Friday's early trade.

  • Wipro Share Buyback: According to the IT company, the share buyback will cost 12,000 crore and account for 4.91% of all equity shares.

Shares of Wipro Ltd rose over 3% on Friday's early trade after the company announced buyback up to 269,662,921 shares of face value 2 each from the shareholders at 445 per share on Thursday. According to the IT company, the share buyback will cost 12,000 crore and account for 4.91% of all equity shares.

The IT major, Wipro stated that the letter of offer would be issued in compliance with the Buyback Regulations and that the procedure, record date, timelines, and other information will be disclosed in the public announcement.

