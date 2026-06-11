Wipro buyback is live! Experts reveal the catch behind the 37% premium - Everything shareholders need to know

Wipro buyback: IT major Wipro's much-anticipated ₹15,000 crore share buyback opened for shareholders today, offering investors an opportunity to tender shares at ₹250 apiece, a price that is 37% higher than the stock's prevailing market value.

The buyback will remain open until June 17, during which the IT major plans to repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares, representing around 5.7% of its total paid-up share capital.

Advertisement

The company had fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. As a result, only investors who held Wipro shares on that date can participate in the buyback. Investors purchasing shares after the record date will not be eligible to tender them under the offer.

Key things investors should know about the buyback • Wipro plans to repurchase up to 60 crore shares through the tender route at a total consideration of up to ₹15,000 crore. The company's board approved the buyback earlier and fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders who can participate in the offer.

• The entitlement ratio differs for retail and general category investors. Shareholders falling under the reserved category for small shareholders are entitled to tender 11 equity shares for every 56 shares held on the record date. For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement ratio has been fixed at 10 shares for every 197 shares held as of June 5.

Advertisement

• Only eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the company's records or whose shares were held in demat accounts on the record date can participate in the buyback. Wipro has also clarified that shareholders who received shares following the cancellation of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are eligible to tender their shares.

• Members of the promoter and promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buyback. According to the company, promoters and promoter group entities can tender a maximum of 745 crore shares under the offer.

• The buyback is being conducted through the tender route, requiring shareholders to submit their shares during the offer period. Investors can participate by placing bids through stock brokers registered with either BSE or NSE using the dedicated buyback window available on the exchanges.

Advertisement

• June 17 is the last date for submission of completed tender forms and other supporting documents, including physical share certificates wherever applicable. The registrar will complete verification of tendered shares by June 19, 2026, while the final acceptance or rejection of shares will be communicated to stock exchanges by June 23, 2026.

• Eligible shareholders whose shares are accepted under the buyback will receive payment by June 24, 2026. Any shares not accepted in the buyback process will be returned to shareholders by the same date.

Wipro said, "Eligible Shareholders must ensure that their demat account(s) is active and unblocked for receipt of unaccepted shares and that their bank account is linked with their demat account for credit of remittance on acceptance of equity shares under the buyback."

Advertisement

Should you participate? According to Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research, the buyback's headline premium appears attractive, but actual gains depend heavily on acceptance ratios. She noted that while the buyback price of ₹250 represents a 37% premium over a market price of around ₹182, retail entitlement stands at 19.64%, translating to 11 shares for every 56 shares held.

Srivastava said, "At ₹250 against a market price near ₹182, the buyback offers a 37% premium — one of the widest spreads we've seen in a large-cap tender offer. But the headline premium is misleading without the acceptance math."

She further indicated that even if under-tendering pushes actual acceptance levels to around 30%-40%, the blended gain for retail investors may work out to roughly 7%-12%, significantly lower than the headline premium. She also highlighted that investors need to assess the outlook for Wipro's underlying business because any unaccepted shares would remain exposed to market movements after the buyback.

Advertisement

The analyst pointed out that Wipro shares have declined around 24% in 2026 and recently touched a fresh 52-week low amid a muted demand environment for the IT sector.

Commenting on the opportunity, Arun Kailasan, Research Analyst at Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Wipro's buyback presents an attractive arbitrage opportunity, with potential pre-tax returns of ~10.9%-18.3% assuming a 50%-80% acceptance ratio. Tendering may benefit small shareholders, but returns depend on acceptance levels and carry downside risk from post-buyback price movements on unaccepted shares."

Key Risks According to Shrivastava, there is a risk that the stock could revert to fundamentals after the buyback, potentially eroding gains through losses on unaccepted shares.

She also cautioned investors about taxation under the post-October 2024 buyback regime. According to her assessment, the entire buyback consideration is treated as deemed dividend and taxed at the shareholder's applicable slab rate, while the acquisition cost becomes a capital loss that can only be adjusted against other capital gains. Srivastava said investors, particularly those in higher tax brackets and HNIs with roughly 5% entitlement in the general category, should calculate post-tax returns carefully before participating.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.