Wipro announces share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore. Check price, record date and other details

Wipro buyback: IT services major, Wipro, on Thursday, April 16, announced a share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore along with its financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2025.
Wipro's board at its meeting today approved the proposal to buyback up to 60,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares or 5.7% of the total paid-up equity share capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹15,000 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
Wipro's buyback price has been fixed at ₹250 per share, signalling a near 19% premium over the last closing price of ₹210.20 on the BSE. The buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route.
Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have also indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback.
The company has not yet announced the record date for the Wipro buyback. “The process, record date, timelines and other requisite details with respect to the buyback will be set out in the public announcement and the letter of offer to be published in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” it said in a filing today.
Along with the share buyback, Wipro board also approved the company's fourth quarter results, wherein the firm posted a 1.85% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to ₹ ₹3,502 crore compared with ₹3,569 crore in the same period a year ago.
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