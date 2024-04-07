Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns: How are Wipro shares expected to open tomorrow?
Market analysts believe that the market is likely to react positively to the news of appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the new CEO and MD.
The shares of IT giant Wipro ended the week on Friday by closing over 0.49 per cent lower to ₹485 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Wipro stock is expected to be on focus on Monday's trading session as its CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte announced his resignation from his position on April 6 and Srinivas Pallia will succeed him as Wipro's new MD and CEO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started