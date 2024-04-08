Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns: What management change means for company's growth? What should investors do?
Thierry Delaporte steps down as Wipro's CEO ahead of schedule, replaced by Srinivas Pallia. The market reacts with caution as challenges for the new CEO loom. Analysts predict subdued stock performance in the short term, uncertainty before potential turnaround.
The departure of Wipro's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Thierry Delaporte, comes as a surprise to the market, despite being widely discussed for the last few months. Some media reports had discussed earlier that Delaporte could be asked to move due to the IT major's unimpressive performance amidst global headwinds, his decision on expensive acquisitions and the exit of top-level executives in FY23.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started