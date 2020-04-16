MUMBAI: Shares of Wipro Ltd fell 3% in early deals on Thursday following the company's weak earnings performance for January-March and as it stayed away from providing a guidance citing uncertainty due to the covid-19 pandemic.

At 9.20am, the stock traded 2.6% lower at ₹181.65 on the BSE, having hit a low of ₹175 earlier today.

Shares of other information technology companies also declined in tandem, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Ltd, Mindtree Ltd down 1.7-3%. The BSE IT index was down 1.8%.

On Wednesday after market hours, Wipro reported a 5.3% sequential decline in its net profit to ₹2,326 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, primarily due to lower operating margin and higher taxes. The closely-watched dollar revenue for the IT services segment stood at $2.07 billion, down 1% sequentially.

"We estimate that the IT services revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by covid-19 by $14 -$16 million (0.7-0.8% of revenue)," the IT firm said.

Due to the pandemic “We do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors," the company said in a statement.

Wipro warned of significant impact on demand in the near term due to deferments and discounts. In particular, it indicated hit to verticals such as aviation, travel and hospitality, oil & gas, large parts of retail and auto.

The company added that the communications &and utilities are expected to hold up relatively better, while BFSI is expected to be a mixed bag with adverse impact on earnings of low interest rates partly offset by the US Federal Reserve's liquidity boost. It added that working capital requirement could rise in the near term due to deferrals in payment by some customers.

“Overall, we expect Wipro's growth underperformance to continue in the down-cycle given its weaker franchise, which will also put higher pressure on margins. We maintain Hold noting undemanding valuation and significant cash on book", said Jefferries India in a note to its investors.

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital expects IT services revenue to decline 4.1% year-on-year in fiscal 2021 and sees revival in FY22 with a 5.9% YoY growth. The brokerage has maintained its hold rating on the stock, with target price at ₹189 a share.

“We believe these are early days into the crisis and thus the commentary hovered on potential concern, rather than actual impacts. Post the earnings, we have curtailed our earnings estimates by 5%/3% for FY21/22E respective and maintain our Reduce rating with TP (target price) of Rs180", said Dolat Capital in a note to its investors.