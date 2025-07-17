Subscribe

Wipro Q1 dividend announcement: Interim dividend of ₹5 declared

Wipro dividend announcement: Wipro Ltd announced an interim dividend of 5 per share for Q1 FY26 results, with a record date of July 28, 2025, and payment due by August 15, 2025. The company reported a 9.8% rise in profit for the June quarter.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Wipro Q1 dividend announcement: Interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 declared
Wipro Q1 dividend announcement: Interim dividend of ₹5 declared ((Reuters))

Wipro Q1 dividend announcement: Wipro Ltd announced an interim dividend of 5 per share for par value 2, for its shareholders alongside its Q1 FY26 results on July 17, 2025. The company has set July 28, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before August 15, 2025, according to the company's exchange filing.

Advertisement

“Payment of interim dividend of 5 per equity share of par value 2 each to the Members of the Company as on July 28, 2025, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before August 15, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Wipro share price settled 0.93% lower at 260.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Also Read | Wipro Q1 results: Net profit drops 7% QoQ to ₹3336 crore

Wipro Q1 Results

The IT major, announced on Thursday a 9.8% rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching 3,336.5 crore for the June quarter. This compares to a profit after tax of 3,036.6 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the company's regulatory statement.

Advertisement

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations slightly increased to 22,134.6 crore during the April-June period, up from 21,963.8 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

According to Wipro's Managing Director and CEO Srini Pallia, during a quarter marked by macroeconomic unpredictability, clients focused on enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. The firm collaborated closely with them to meet these demands, resulting in 16 significant deals, which included two major agreements. Building on the progress from the last quarter, and with a robust pipeline, we are in a strong position for the second half of the year.

Also Read | Wipro Q1 results preview: Revenue, profit may see a sequential decline

Artificial Intelligence has transitioned from being a concept to a core component of our clients' strategies, and we are achieving substantial impacts at scale, stated Wipro's Managing Director and CEO Srini Pallia.

Advertisement

The company has provided a sequential forecast ranging from -1% to 1% in constant currency terms. It anticipates that its IT services revenue for the September quarter will fall between USD 2,560 million and USD 2,612 million.

Also Read | Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit declines 4% YoY; provisions rise sharply

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWipro Q1 dividend announcement: Interim dividend of ₹5 declared
Read Next Story